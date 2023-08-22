HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is trying to solve a violent robbery.

On Saturday, deputies went to the 14000 block of Barrone Drive in northwest Houston where a man told them three people assaulted him and robbed him of his AR-15 rifle.

The victim gave descriptions of his attackers to deputies.

They later identified the accused aggravated robbers as 19-year-old Mikila Johnson, 20-year-old Omarion Thomas-Keener, and 18-year-old Dreylon Scott.

Constable Mark Herman asks anyone who knows where the three suspects are to call your local law enforcement office or his office’s dispatch center at 281-376-3472.

Herman’s office released prior booking photos of Thomas-Keener and Scott, but not the third suspect.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office