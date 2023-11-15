HOUSTON (KIAH) — In the 3700 block of Scott Street Tuesday night, three Yates High School students were stabbed in an after-school altercation with an unknown man.

Houston police says that the students were transported to area hospitals with serious, but stable wounds. After the stabbing, the three students and the unidentified male fled the scene.

CW39 hasn’t received reports on if the school day will run differently today, but HISD says that there will be support services offered for students and staff today.

The cause of the fight is still unknown. Keep up with the latest on this developing story both on air and online at cw39.com.