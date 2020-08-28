Three years later: Houston Police Chief Acevedo reflects on Hurricane Harvey

“I’ll never forget the feeling of ‘My goodness. This is going to be something that no one has ever experienced and sure enough, it was,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

As record amounts of rain fell on the Houston area, first responders were tasked with huge challenges, starting with evacuating and rescuing thousands of people.

“We started off at about knee high and by the time we were done rescuing people, we were up above our waists,” said Acevedo.

Looking back on lessons learned from the powerful storm, Chief Acevedo says in the event of another storm of that magnitude, they will likely have crews stay at the police stations from the start and if they do allow them to back and forth, they will try to change shifts in daylight hours.

“That was further exacerbated and further hammered into my mind and heart after we lost Sgt. Steve Perez as you know in the middle of the night, early morning pitch darkness tried desperately to get to work – and gave his life,” said Acevedo.

Gone, but never forgotten. May @houstonpolice Sergeant Steve Perez Rest In Eternal Peace. He never swerved from the path of duty and gave his life in the service of the people of @HoustonTX. https://t.co/k3BWBTimHx — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 27, 2020

Now, they’re better equipped too.

“We‘ve actually been able to secure more high water rescue vehicles. We’ve had more boats donated to us, I know that the fire department has had some more and so we are better prepared,” explained Acevedo.

Tragic and tough lessons were learned through Harvey, but the strength of this community shined through.

“There’s a lot of stories to be told about Harvey, but I think at the end of the day, the exclamation point is the city of Houston, people try to paint big, diverse cities in bad brushes, we showed the world that in Houston, when the going gets tough, Houstonians come together.”