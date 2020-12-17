Till Jan. 3: Lights & Leashes Returns to Sugar Land Holiday Lights

HOUSTON (CW39) Mercari is spreading holiday cheer straight to your door. The no meetup marketplace is partnering with Postmates to deliver reusable holiday trees. The deal is for the first 300 hundred households that purchases an item for $35 or more on Mercari Now. If the purchase qualifies, the Mercari team will send an in-app messages asking shoppers if they want the reusable holiday tree at no additional cost.

The tree is an artificial pine tree that will be no larger than 6 ½ feet tall and 50 inches wide. Mercari will deliver the tree to the same address used for shoppers Mercari Now order within 5 business days. Mercari is only available in Houston, New York and San Francisco and lets users buy and sell tough to ship items without the hassle of meeting up or wrapping just like a Postmates food order. For information on Mercari click here.