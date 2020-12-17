Till Jan. 3: Lights & Leashes Returns to Sugar Land Holiday Lights

HOUSTON (CW39) – Lights and Leashes is returning at the Sugar Land Holiday Lights! On Thursday, December 17th from 6-9 p.m. visitors with a dog will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket. Pet owners are required to sign a waiver before entering. Sugar Land Holiday Lights features 3 million lights and themed displays at the Constellation Field. On Wednesday, December 16th visitors can also watch Polar Express” starting at 6:45 p.m. Visitors can bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the movie surround by dazzling displays at no extra cost. Here’s a list of other events happening at The Sugar Land Holiday Lights:
- December 24th, Pints & Lights : Taste beer from local breweries
- December 30th, Santa’s Center Field Cinema: Frozen: Watch “Frozen” on the Constellation Field
- December 31st, New Year’s Eve Celebration: Fireworks show
The Sugar Land Holiday Lights runs until January 3rd, 2021. For more information on this event click here.
