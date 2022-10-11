HOUSTON (KIAH) — Normally, Motion Dance Center requires children to be at least 2 years old before allowing them to take lessons there.

Karen Deffner, the owner and director of the studio located in West University, made an exception in the case of now-four year old Maya Dagan.

Her mother brought her in at the age of one and a half during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when only private lessons were allowed.

In those sessions, Deffner saw something special in Maya.

“She just completely showed me how passionate she was about dancing,” Deffner said.

The lessons started simple but quickly gravitated to a style of dancing not normally associated with young children.

“The way that she was moving her hips — and I remember one day I was like, let’s play some Frank Sinatra,” Deffner said.

Old Blue Eyes and other classic musicians provided the soundtrack for the evolution of Maya’s ballroom dancing abilities.

And she’s mastering several different steps.

“Waltz, tango, foxtrot, cha cha, rumba,” Maya listed.

Deffner has taken Maya to several competitions — some here in Houston but others as far away as New York City.

Her trophy collection is impressive, but she’s dancing for other reasons.

“Because it’s so much fun,” Maya said. “Because it makes me happy. I love to dance all day long.”

And if you ask Deffner, Maya will be doing it for years to come.

“Ballroom dancing is definitely very technical,” she said. “It’s not just a one, two, three steps. There’s rise and fall and so much technique that you have to learn. And for her to start getting that at a certain age — she was just very impressive.”