How to avoid The Emergency Vet During the Holidays

HOUSTON (KIAH) As you get ready for the Thanksgiving meal, you may have prepared for everything. Or so you think. What about your pets?

Your fur-babies need some preparation too. Sharing your holiday food with your pets often happens. From crumbs falling off the table, to handing out scraps from the table, many people do this. But, according to the Houston Humane Society, that’s a bad idea.

Did you know that those table scraps and even guest can pose dangers to your pets? That’s why the Houston Humane Society has these tips to keep all Pets Safe this Thanksgiving Holiday.

Avoid lethal table scraps. We know how tempting it can be to sneak a little turkey to Fido, but fatty foods can be difficult for many pets to digest and can lead to pancreatitis. Also, many of our feast favorites can be poisonous to pets such as onion, sage, nuts, desserts, chocolate, yeast dough, turkey skin, and even gravy. The last place you wish to spend your holiday is at the emergency vet with a high bill.

Make a special plate for pets. If you wish to include your pets in the festivities, consider making a small meal that is safe and enjoyable. Feel free to add plain pumpkin, sweet potatoes (without butter/seasoning), carrots, green beans, or cranberries (no sugar added) to their dinner.



Clean up any temptations. The trash can be very enticing, as well as dangerous, for our beloved pets. We recommend taking the trash out immediately after dinner to avoid any accidental bone chewing.



Provide a quiet place if you are expecting guests. The commotion of cooking or new guests can overexcite any pet. Plan ahead by creating a safe place they can relax in a room or crate with their favorite toys, treats and bedding. This will also prevent them from accidentally escaping as you welcome guests.



Now if your pet still sneaks a dangerous bite in, make sure you have your veterinarian information available. For additional information on resources and supportive services, visit the Houston Humane Society.