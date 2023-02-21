HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 1-year-old baby girl was hospitalized Monday evening after she was found unresponsive in the road near her southeast Houston apartment.

Houston police say the child was found around 10 p.m. at 3931 Arlington Square Drive, where she lives.

Her father told police he noticed she wasn’t in the home and went outside to look for her. He found her lying on the ground in the street. Police say it appears she may have been struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains Tuesday morning, listed in stable condition. An investigation is underway.