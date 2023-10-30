HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 3-year-old died after the car he was traveling in with his family rolled over on the South Freeway near downtown Houston early Monday morning.

It happened around midnight on the State Highway 288 northbound lanes near the I-69 interchange.

Three kids were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident: ages 7, 3 and a 3-month-old.

Police said a woman was driving a black Chevy Tahoe, and her drunk boyfriend passenger got into an argument while on the road.

“The male grabbed the steering wheel and pulled on it,” HPD commander Michael Chaney said. “When that happened, the vehicle rolled over, struck the wall and rolled. And the 3-year-old inside the vehicle hit his head.”

After the rollover, all passenger of the car were transported to a nearby trauma center. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaney said the woman driving the SUV was not intoxicated.

The investigation continues.