HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fallen Harris County deputy constable was honored by naming a part of the Sam Houston Tollway in her honor on Wednesday.

The Southwest Toll Plaza was renamed the Deputy Constable Jennifer L. Chavis Memorial Building on Wednesday.

It was renamed in memory of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in the line of duty in a car crash on April 2 when she was hit in her patrol vehicle by another car, driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Photo courtesy the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

Chavis is an Army veteran who leaves behind a husband and two children.

“Deputy Chavis was a tremendous deputy who loved serving the people of Harris County,” Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “However, her true joy came from her boys.

“Deputy Chavis, you will forever be missed and will never be forgotten.”