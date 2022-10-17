HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Tomball mother has been arrested and charged with capital murder of her child on Sunday after driving her daughter to an emergency room, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Monday morning.

Melissa While Towne, 37, was arrested on Sunday and charges were filed against her on Monday, Gonzalez said.

The incident began when Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to a call on Sunday afternoon of a 5-year-old girl being stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball.

Gonzalez said that Towne brought her daughter to a hospital emergency room in her Jeep Cherokee, with the child partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, Gonzalez said. The child was unresponsive and had a laceration and possible marks on the child’s neck.

Gonzalez said that Towne eventually admitted to the murder.

Her bond was set at $15 million.