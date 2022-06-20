HOUSTON (CW39) — When you think of Texas, your mind can’t help but go to barbecue, but Reader’s Digest encourages foodies to head just outside of Houston for one of the country’s finest burgers.

According to the publication, Tookie’s Hamburgers & More serves the best burger in Texas.

Reader’s Digest did not release the exact methodology in which it made its selections but did say the winning burgers were the “most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions.”

This is not the first time Tookie’s has been named a top burger spot in Texas.

“In 2008 after a gentleman traveled our great land searching out the places serving up the best burger in America based both on word of mouth plus his personal experience,” according to Tookie’s website. “[H]e published a book with his final results. Tookies is right there, one of the eight he named in all of Texas.”

The restaurant said the same recipes used then are used to this day.

Opened in 1975, Tookie’s founder drew inspiration for the burger joint from an old-fashioned drug store and soda shop in his hometown called Tooker Brothers. While Tookie’s definitely isn’t a drug store, it still draws attention for its 70s-inspired decor.

Reader’s Digest suggests trying Tookie’s classic cheeseburger. “Or indulge in the Squealer, which features bacon ground into the beef patty, mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.”

You don’t have to be a burger fan to be a Tookie’s fan.

“Our menu includes grilled chicken for either sandwich or salad and fish just for you,” according to the website. “Or you can try our new Turkey Burger and help us decide whether to add it permanently to the menu.”