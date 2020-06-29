Top Harris County prosecutor accused of comparing protesters to Nazis

Kaylnnn Williford worked for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. Williford has now resigned after sharing a re-sharing a social media post that compares protesters to Nazis. Here’s a look at that screen-grab.

It was last week when Williford shared the post of a photo of wedding rings removed from victims of the Holocaust, prior to their execution. The post isn’t in Williford’s own words, but those of America’s Mom. However, the fact that Williford reposted it, is being reflected as her own opinion and Williford has since resigned.

