Tow and Go program expands to more Houston-area freeways

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Tow and Go program has been operating on all freeways within the city limits of Houston since May of 2018. Since then, they have provided around 73,000 tows at no cost to drivers.

Last month, they expanded their service area to include freeways with camera coverage in unincorporated Harris County and in the cities of Bellaire, La Porte, Jersey Village and Humble.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The program provides no-cost towing to drivers when their vehicle breaks down from mechanical failure, which includes anything from running out of gas to a flat tire.

Not only does this help keep traffic flowing, but this also reduces the chance of secondary crashes.

“We feel like it was a great benefit to the congestion in the area and safety to the people out there on the roadway because every minute you are out there, your chance of getting struck goes up 3%, explained David Fink, the H-GAC Regional Incident Management Program Manager.

Catch up with Courtney Carpenter on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

So if you happen to break down on any of the 244 miles of center lane freeway that Tow and Go now serves, you can call Tow and Go at 713-881-3333. The number is also listed on the Transtar app.

They ask for drivers to stay inside their vehicles with their hazard lights on until the tow truck arrives. The tow truck operator will then take you and your vehicle off the freeway to a safe location within a mile of your breakdown.

If you have a flat tire and the supplies to fix it, the Tow and Go operator will also change the tire for no charge.

For more information on the program, click here.