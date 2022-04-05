HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston-based rapper Trae Tha Truth is looking to help a woman who was involved in a robbery outside of her own home.

The woman was mugged on her own front porch in southwest Houston, and it was caught on her surveillance camera.

According to Houston police, Tonya Robertson Rogers was coming home from work early in the morning, when a black car pulled up and someone jumped out to grab Rogers’ belongings. The suspect had a gun and demanded Rogers’ money.

She then threw everything at the suspect, but the suspect searched her pockets before taking her purse and ran back to the vehicle.

Rogers says she was caught off-guard but went and bought a gun immediately after the attack.

On his Instagram account, Trae took a photo with the victim, saying “I Made It To Her….. I Made Sure She know That Real Ones Dont Stand By Or Approve What Happen To Her…. And Also Blessed Her.”

The suspect is described as a Black male, from 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. The vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

Those with any information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-22-TIPS (8477).