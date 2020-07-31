TRAFFIC ALERT – I-45 Gulf Frwy at FM 518

6:45am CLEARED – A METRO bus is inbound is stalled along the shoulder inbound but not causing any slowdowns. An 18-wheeler is also causing some slowdowns on 59 at Fannin. Hannah has your alternate routes.
6:30am CLEARED – Hannah also takes a closer look at a stalled 18-wheeler on the Southwest Frwy at Spur 527.
6am – CW39s Hannah Trippett has details on an accident along I-45 outbound. A reminder about the closure along the West Loop South and what to expect this weekend.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers expands to 94
- Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; One-on-one with President Trump
- Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia discusses Vanessa Guillen bill
- Friends for Life hosts only free drive-thru clinics and food bank for pets during pandemic