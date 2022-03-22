HOUSTON (KIAH) — A possible tornado flipped a trailer, injuring three people in Beasley, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.

The FBCSO reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning that the trailer was at the intersection of Burnett Road and Battle Road, when it was flipped over onto a nearby roadway.

A woman and her child were rescued from the flipped trailer, the sheriff’s office said. They suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Another house near the trailer also suffered wind damage, but the family that lives in the home did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.

The heavy storms in the area caused heavy winds and torrential rainfall in the area.