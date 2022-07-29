HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for a gunman last seen with a trans woman he shot and killed on Houston eastside overnight.

Houston police detectives said it took 10 seconds to claim the life of the victim. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. Police said that’s when the vehicle stopped in the middle of the 11600 block of Wood Shadows Drive near the East Freeway.

A man exited the sedan. The trans woman also got out of the vehicle. The gunman shot her from behind and dies almost instantly.

Police said there is good video of the shooting and that the homicide is still under investigation.