Travis Scott denies liability for Astroworld Festival deaths and injuries

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In a court filing this week, Travis Scott asked for 11 lawsuits against him for his role in the Astroworld Festival tragedy dismissed.

However, nearly 300 lawsuits have been filed against the Houston native and the organizers of the event which led to 10 deaths and about 300 injuries.

According to court documents, the request came with a “general denial” to allegations that Scott is responsible for the deaths and injuries of Astroworld Festival concert goers.

None of the lawyers of the victims have responded to Scott’s filing. Meanwhile, Houston police are still investigating the incident with no timetable set on its finality.