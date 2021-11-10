HOUSTON (KIAH) – More lawsuits continue to roll in as victims in the Astroworld festival tragedy look for legal recourse after Friday’s Travis Scott concert that left eight concert-goers dead and several injured.

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee says his firm is filing a lawsuit on behalf of 35 people who became victims at the Astroworld Festival November 8th.

By Saturday, several lawsuits were filed against Scott. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of all eight people who died as a result of the concert.

A spokesperson said the autopsies are completed, but it is too soon to determine the cause and manner of death. That may take several weeks.

Two more victims, Oscar Villanueva and Joseph Ferguson, each filed lawsuits against Scott, Cactus Jack Records, and other entities seeking damages worth $1 million.

Villanueva claims that he was trampled in the crowd as he attempted to perform CPR on an unconscious person.

Since the tragedy, the attorney pointed out a lengthy list of past allegations and lawsuits against live nation — a company that promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment.

Buzbee was also quick to point out Scott’s criminal history as it relates to his other concerts.

Houston attorneys Jim Adler and Benny Agosto Jr are also representing clients.

Now, many fans are sharing their past experiences at the rapper’s concerts and tours. Some are saying crowd surges are nothing new for Scott. There are videos circulating around the internet of him encouraging fans to rush the stage.

So far, Scott has offered to issue refunds to those who attended the Astroworld festival following the lawsuits. He also went on to cancel his Las Vegas performance.

Since news broke about the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, many fans are showing their respects to those who lost their lives.

Friends, family, and fans have been pouring out their love for the victims by leaving messages, flowers, balloons, and candles.

A vigil was held on Monday evening at a local church. Houston’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, wanted to bring the community together for a moment of prayer and reflection.

CW39 reporter Sydney Simone spoke with a local Houstonian who lives close to the NRG Park. Shareka Winbush says she didn’t know any of the victims, but it was only right to pay her respects. So, she decided to come to lay flowers at the memorial site and take a moment of silence.

I’m just coming out to show my respect for the ones who lost their lives and I just want to say rest in peace and fly high. Because it could’ve been any one of us. And you know I just wanted to come out and show my respect for the ones who lost their lives. And for the parents that lost the life of their children. Just heal their hearts in the name of Jesus. Shareka Winbush

Winbush says she didn’t attend the concert but the tragedy is weighing heavy on her heart because it’s so close to home.

These are among the many efforts people across Houston, the state, and the country are doing to remember the young lives lost during this devastating moment.