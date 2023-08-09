HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rapper and Houston native Travis Scott will host his first concert in his hometown since the Astroworld tragedy.

The concert is set for Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Toyota Center.

The last time Scott performed in Houston, 10 people died during his performance at the Astroworld festival in November 2021 when the crowd surged towards the stage.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office released a statement on Tuesday saying the Toyota Center is a different type of venue than NRG Park, where the festival took place.

The mayor’s communications director said the Toyota Center has been working with public safety leaders to make sure a similar tragedy doesn’t happen this time.