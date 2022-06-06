HOUSTON (KIAH) – Former Dallas Cowboys and Rice University football player, Trevor Cobb, is using his non-profit organization to help athletes who experience serious bodily injuries while playing sports.

The organization is committed to helping underprivileged communities in Houston, especially survivors of stroke, heart disease, and cancer.

Cobb’s “Helping Hands” is a nonprofit organization that conducts various events to raise money for the less fortunate. Its mission is to help individuals that have experienced medical setbacks along with financial hardship move forward in life.

Cobb says the goal is to have families focus on getting better rather than the day to day struggles

According to a Washington Post survey of retired NFL players, it found that nearly nine in 10 retired NFL players suffer from aches and pains on a daily basis. About 91% say their pains are a result of playing football.

“The sport of football is still a great sport. It’s just to be cognitive and be aware of the things that can happen as far as playing the sport. But, the benefit of the sports outweighs the harm and disagreements of it,” said Cobb.

Cobb says playing high-contact sports can have life-long impacts on players.

For more information on Trevor Cobb’s Help Hands, visit their website.