HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is proud to celebrate the 21st year of Houston’s best fall festival, ArBOOretum, set for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bring the kids out for the Arboretum’s biggest family event of the year, featuring fun activities for all ages. Arboretum members can attend for free, and all proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation.

Little ghouls and goblins should plan to be at ArBOOretum to play, learn and enjoy an engaging day of activities. The popular Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail will lead kids on an adventure of discovery where they will learn about creatures that live at the Arboretum, while collecting candy along the way. Other favorite ArBOOretum activities throughout the day include:

Pumpkin Patch

Halloween Market

Carnival Swings

Falcon Shows

Pumpkin Decorating

Train Rides

Food trucks will also be on hand to keep guests well-fed and hydrated.

“ArBOOretum continues to be our most popular family event each year, with excited guests enjoying fun fall activities all day long,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Houston Arboretum. “In addition to ArBOOretum activities, guests can enjoy our beautiful nature trails, field stations, Nature Playscape for youngsters, along with flora and fauna. We encourage people to become ArBOOretum sponsors to help support our mission of conservation and education.”

ArBOOretum is presented by ExxonMobil. Additional sponsors include ACT Pipe & Supply, Amegy Bank, Best Care Cleaning Service, ENGIE, Main Street Capital Corporation, Platinum Parking and Stellus Capital Management.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Last entry is 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Free for members and children under 3

$20 online presale for nonmembers ages 3 and up

$25 for nonmembers 3 and up at the door – Only credit and debit cards accepted

Tickets can be purchased in advance online on our website at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/arbooretum/.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Guest Entrance:

120 West Loop North Freeway

Houston, TX 77024

PARKING: The Arboretum grounds will be closed to parking for ArBOOretum. Free offsite parking at 1850 Post Oak Park Dr. will be available the day of the event. Visitors may take the free shuttle from the parking area to the event. Ride sharing is also encouraged. Limited handicap parking will be available at the Woodway Entrance.

Comfortable walking shoes and costumes are encouraged. No pets are allowed during ArBOOretum; the event is rain or shine. All funds raised support nature conservation and educational programming for the Houston Arboretum.