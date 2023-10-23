

HOUSTON (KIAH)– Texas Southern University is preparing for the upcoming election with new funding that will help increase electoral participation. The university will launch a new institute with the help of $990,000 grant from Houston Endowment, Inc.

TSU professor and EMPA program founder, Dr. Michael O. Adams made a goal to increase participation with the help of both students and staff through activities and community groups to do an evaluation of the project. Dr. Adams has raised more than $10,000. The project goal is to increase civil engagement through students, staff and the community.

The brand new institute made the following goals:

Increase electoral participation through campaigns, events, trainings and more.

Build confidence within traditionally excluded groups to promote a better civic life through marketing campaigns, events and volunteer opportunities.

Build partnerships to create a network of support for civic initiatives for the project

Dr. Michael O. Adams says he looks forward to working with his team to make sure voters feel empowered through the next election. “We are honored to receive this generous grant from Houston Endowment,” said Dr. Michael O. Adams, the project lead and a faculty member at Texas Southern University. “This funding will allow us to create a transformative institute that will empower individuals to actively participate in our democracy and make a positive impact in their communities.”

To learn more about TSU’s initiatives, visit the university website here.