HOUSTON (KIAH) – In the eyes of many Houstonians, Turkey Leg Hut’s annual festival and block party was a success. Thousands of people packed the streets and restaurant for a day of unity, fun, and celebration.

Almeda Street was packed and lit, to say the least. It was an eventful Sunday for many families. The owners, Lynn and Nakia Price, held their 2nd annual festival and block party after being on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were crawfish boils, turkey legs, food trucks, activities for the kids, and nearly 100 vendors lined Almeda Street in the Third Ward. some vendors traveled across the country to be in attendance.

“Business supporting Black businesses. I think it’s more about inclusion and us supporting us. Really if you look down this line of people you only see us. This is not normal. Not for this time at least,” said Brian Achers, who was operating the Mr. Fricklz vendor booth.

The celebration brought out many city leaders who were in attendance at this year’s event. Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, and State Representative candidate Danielle Keys Bess.

Mayor Turner joined the crowd and hit the Cupid Shuffle dance. Zydeco bands took the stage early on and got the crowds moving. Followed by Brian Jack and social media sensation and singer Inyah closed out the show.

“Want to make sure that we bring families to a place of safety and security. And that we help to reduce crime because we are working with our young people. And that’s what I saw. It was music, it was vendors, and just plain family fun,” said Jackson Lee.

In addition to the fun, medical staffing was on-site recruiting for healthcare positions. Vanguard Youth Society was also there to talk about the importance of foster care families. Lastly, State Representative Candidate, Danielle Keys Bess, had a tent set up with laptops to get people registered to vote.

“This for me is just community excellence. It’s a small African American-owned business where we are historically underutilized in our communities. To see the diversity and representation out here. Where people of all races, all backgrounds, all creeds coming together to make sure we can have an experience,” said Bess.