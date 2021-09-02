Turkey Leg Hut sends supplies to Louisiana

in this areal photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle, La. is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Turkey Leg Hut is delivering more than 3,500 turkey legs, water, volunteer workers and equipment to Hammond, Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims.

Founders Nakia and Lynn Price, along with a group of volunteers, will be loading up their “TLH Rescue Team” Hummer and driving relief supplies including 15 pallets of bottled water, food, including over 3,500 of their famous turkey legs, chainsaws, equipment, and volunteers from Houston to Hammond to help area residents recover and clear the debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Our hearts go out everyone hit by this storm. We know what it is like to lose everything to a hurricane, and we all need to take care of each other and help our neighbors in any way we can. For us, it s with fresh drinking water, a meal, and some boots on the ground to do whatever we can to help the recovery efforts. Owner Nakia Price

The group left Houston at 11a.m. Thursday morning.