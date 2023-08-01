HOUSTON (KIAH) — After Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles’ announcement to turn libraries at a certain number of district schools to discipline centers, Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference on Monday to address community concerns.

Miles’ plan is to eliminate librarians at 28 campuses that will be apart of his new NES campuses as well as most of the 57 schools who opted into the reform program. These libraries will be turned into disciplinary areas such as detention for misbehaving students.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said, ” We can all agree that grades and academic achievement must improve at all of our schools and there are students who need remedial help to improve their reading, their writing, their math skills and we stand ready to assist any person, superintendent, board of managers, teachers or anyone else to improve the quality of education all of our schools, but you cannot do that by closing libraries on some campuses.”

Mayor Turner also mentioned that Miles was invited to the conference, but instead sent a statement. One of the things mentioned in the statement was the mayor’s invitation from Miles to visit the campuses to learn more about the NES model which are “designed to provide the most support to Houston’s most disadvantaged children.”