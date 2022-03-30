HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston’s First Corporation, The Greater Houston Partnership, Houston Airport System, and United Airlines are in Mexico to promote Houston as a top city for global trade, tourism, business, and leisure travel.

According to the Greater Houston Partnership, there were 2.4 million visitors from Mexico to Houston in 2019, representing 70% of Houston’s overall International visitation. The total direct spending on Houston in 2019 was $913 million.

As of 2021, Mexico continued to be Houston’s second-highest global trade partner with $21.6 billion in goods and services moved between Houston and Mexico. Trade facilitated between the two was valued at $21.7 billion.

“We look forward to strengthening our ties with Mexico and emphasizing Houston’s global position as a prime location for business and enterprise,” said Mayor Turner.