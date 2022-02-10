HOUSTON (KIAH) – After leaving the corporate world, two young Black women created a platform that could make a difference in the financial hardships that some college students face. It’s an app called “Clutch”.

The platform is designed for anyone looking to make money and market their start-up business. The goal is to gain new clientele on campus.

“We were thinking… What is a way that you describe coming in to really help a friend out? Help your peer out. Help your classmate out in a bind… And that’s coming in ‘Clutch’,” said Madison Long, CEO, and Co-Founder of “Clutch” App.

The app was founded by Madison Long and Simone May with the idea of creating a space for college students to turn a business idea into a side hustle. They say it’s like social media for entrepreneurs.

“Our platform is for everyone, but when it comes to the people who are signing up to do hair, to do make-up, to do lashes, we’ve seen so many Black creators and entrepreneurs really launch forward,” said Long.

Long and May launched “Clutch” in 2021 at a historically Black college (also known as HBCU), Texas Southern University. It’s right in the heart of Houston, located in the Third Ward.

May, the Chief Technology Officer for “Clutch” says the focus is to establish a central place for college students to find products or services at their convenience.

“When it comes to traveling around the city that you’re in or being able to pay for groceries or toiletries. Not everyone has the same equal amount of resources. So I really am very passionate about being able to level the playing field and give people the opportunity to make money on their own terms. But also have an equal playing field,” said May.

As a young college student at Houston Community College, Audrey Mitchell says “Clutch” is a great source of income. She’s starting her journey to financial freedom at a young age.

“As Black and minority students, we come from different walks of life as Black people. So, some may come from the Urban areas. Some might come from the suburban areas, right? But it’s important for us to collectively come together and be able to get on the app that benefits us financially to survive and continue following our dreams as we’re in college,” said Mitchell.

Alyzea Smith is a student at Texas Southern University. She recently joined clutch as a hair service provider. Smith says the app allows her to gain life-long business skills and build professional relationships.

“Things like this… it teaches me the business side of things more. So I know how to be professional in a business sense. Not just.. I’m trying to get this job in fast food to make a quick check sense,” said Smith.

Long, the CEO says not only can students market their products and services on the “Clutch” app, but local businesses can use the app to hire college students to work for them.

“A side hustle is “Clutch” for you. You’re going to get money on your own terms and it’s Clutch for the person that you’re helping when they really need it,” said Long.

For security, students must have a college email address to join. In addition to being enrolled at one of the universities that partner with “Clutch”. This includes Rice University, Houston Community College, Prairie View A&M, and a few others.

“I say go get on the app and Clutch is up,” said Mitchell.

Clutch is expected to be available for all colleges in the Houston area starting this month. This will include the University of Houston.

Background on Madison Long and Simone May

Madison Long and Simone May met at Purdue University. During their time on campus, the ladies became best friends. Upon graduating, both Long and May went to work in the corporate world.

Long graduated from Purdue with a Bachelor’s in Accounting. She later started her career at Microsoft. May received her Bachelor’s degree in computer science. She went on to spend a few years working as a consultant at Accenture.

In 2019, the dynamic duo decided to become business partners. They co-founded and launched “Campus Concierge” at Purdue. May says the idea was to create a platform for students to make money selling concessions in arenas and stadiums.

However, like many businesses, this initiative was put on hold due to the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the entrepreneurs decided to go a different route. In 2021, the ladies rebranded to what’s now known as “Clutch.”

Long is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and May is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company. Within the next five years, May and Long hope to expand to all campuses in Texas. The goal is for “Clutch” to be available to all college students in the United States.