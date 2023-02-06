HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two brothers were shot Monday morning after walking out a convenient store in southeast Houston.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the 8500 block of Broadway Street.

Arriving officers found two men, one in his 30s and another in his 20s, both with gunshot wounds.

Police said the men were walking out the convenient store when an unknown man wearing black and a black mask approached them and fired multiple shots.

One brother was hit four times and the other once in the leg and managed to run for help. The suspect fled the scene.

Both victims are in stable conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.