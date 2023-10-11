HOUSTON (KIAH) — An apartment fire happened overnight Wednesday morning in northwest Houston.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard.

According to officials on scene, fire crews located smoke coming from a second-floor unit. Firefighters were able to get into the unit and put out these a small fire in the living room.

No persons were hurt, but two large dogs were found dead inside.

Authorities identified a female living there, who was able to get out before fire crews arrived.

The incident is under investigation.