HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two dogs were shot by a Harris County sheriff’s deputy after they allegedly attacked two persons and the deputy in Katy, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 3500 block of Doherty Place on Wednesday morning after a call that two dogs attack two adults, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two persons were taken to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

A deputy who responded to the call shot both dogs and was later taken to the hospital for a dog bite, Gonzalez said.

The incident remains under investigation.