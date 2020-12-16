Two HISD campuses closed due to COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) Two HISD campuses are closed this morning due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Briarmeadow Charter School and Northside High School are transitioning to virtual learning for the rest of the semester.

Now Briarmeadow is just a mile from our station. The school nurse there will notify all students and staff members believed to have been exposed to this virus.

The campuses will be deep cleaned during the closure and will reopen January 4th of 2021.

Some 780 new COVID-19 cases have been reported here in Houston and that brings our city’s total to more than a 105,000. More than 1,400 covid related deaths have been confirmed, but no new deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

The Houston Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this morning.