DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.

We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.

“From Don McLean’s epic song “American Pie” to expressions like “as American as apple pie,” our country embraces the pie — apple in particular — as a symbol of national pride,” National Today says.

A report from Taste Atlas checked out the best traditional restaurants serving sweet pie and several Texas eateries made the list!

Here’s a look at the Texas shops ranked among the best in the world:

Emporium Pies – Dallas

Goode Company BBQ – Houston

18th & Vine – Dallas

Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland

Have you had a slice from one of these eateries, or do you have a shop that you believe is heads above the rest of the crust?