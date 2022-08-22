HOUSTON (CW39) — Police believe a shooting early Sunday morning in east Houston was a drive-by.

It happened shortly after midnight near Hoffman Street and Lyons Avenue.

HPD said when officers arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, with one man shot in the arm and the other man in the arm and leg.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say the men were inside their home when they were shot.

A woman and child were also in the home, but they were not hurt.