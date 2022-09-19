HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston.

When first responders arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds to the chest.

A bystander had already started CPR on one of the men, police said.

Police believe the shooting took place somewhere else. The location where officers arrived was where their truck came to a stop.

The incident is still under investigation.