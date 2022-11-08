HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men were shot in a northeast Houston apartment parking lot after being confronted by a group of masked men late Monday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 6767 Bennington Street at midnight.

The two men who were shot were taken by a private vehicle to an area hospital.

One man had a grazed wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The other man suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. Police said both men are expected to survive their injures.

There is no word on any motive or any description of the suspect or suspects.