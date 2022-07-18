HOUSTON (KIAH) — A boy and a man both died in two different drownings this weekend at the San Jacinto River.

A weekend search for a missing teen ended tragically Sunday after the 13-year-old’s body was pulled from the water.

It happened near Riverside Street along the San Jacinto River at Magnolia Gardens Park. The boy was seen coming out of the water on Saturday, but police say he must have gone back in at some point.

That is when he disappeared. Crews searched all day and night, using blood hounds, divers and boats. His body was recovered Sunday morning.

During that search in the afternoon, a 31-year-old man went under, and never came back up. His body was recovered a couple of hours later.

Investigators say this is a good reminder for everyone to be careful when you’re in the water.