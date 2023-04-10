The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman after deputies found their bodies inside a home in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were doing a welfare check Thursday afternoon when they found a man and a woman dead inside a home in Spring.

Deputies discovered the bodies around 4:15 p.m. at the home in the 25000 block of Oakhurst Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They’ve identified the man as 55-year-old Paul Bailiff and the woman as 28-year-old Maria Olvera.

The sheriff’s office is releasing few details about the deaths.

“This appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public,” an MCSO press release read. “Law enforcement is not searching for a suspect.”

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office is also involved in the investigation along with the sheriff’s office as they look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are holding those affected by this event in our thoughts and prayers,” the MCSO press release read.