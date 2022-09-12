HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night, both happening in the Fifth Ward.

Houston police say they received the first call around 8:30 p.m. near Liberty Road and Staples Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds, who died after being transported to the hospital.

About two hours into their investigation, police say they heard gunshots just a few blocks away at the 3800 block of Liberty Road.

As they headed over to the second shooting near Liberty Road and Hutton Street, officers saw a large crowd dispersing and found a man shot to death.

Police also said there was also another victim who drove himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police also stopped a vehicle that was going towards the crime scene, with one of the three occupants fleeing on foot. The other two cooperated with officers. A gun was found in the search of the vehicle, but it is not known if it belonged to the person who fled.

Both shootings are under investigation, police said.