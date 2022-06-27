HOUSTON (CW39) Police say two men are dead after a fight at the Martinez Tire Shop on Bellfort over the weekend.

Police said the shooting might have stemmed from an argument in the 7500 block of Bellfort around 11 a.m.. Police are still looking for that suspect and believe he may have known at least one of the victims. One of the victims was changing a tire then intervened as things escalated. The shooter allegedly killed him and the man he was fighting with. They believe the shooter may have been an employee of the tire shop. No word on how the three knew each other. Police believe the shooter was employed by the tire shop.

Police on scene said the shooter fled the scene.