HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting involving sisters in Friendswood.

Apparently, both were shot by the same man, but one of them did not make it out alive.

It happened in the 4700 block of Backenberry near Constitution Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire and found the two women with gunshot wounds.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, while her sister taken to the hospital in critical but fair condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sisters were 18 and 20 years old and of South Asian descent, but Gonzalez said he doesn’t know at the time which sister was killed and which was at the hospital.

Police are looking for a male suspect but were not able to provide information.