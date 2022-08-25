Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

HOUSTON (CW39) — Two teenagers have been charged with capital murder on Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Jordan Montalvo and 17-year-old Carlos Romero Munoz kidnapped and murdered a 45-year-old Houston mother earlier this month.

The teens waived their right to appear in court. They will be held without bail.

According to court records, the victim was seen on surveillance video driving into the falls of the West Oak Apartments at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Three men in masks and gloves were chasing her car as she turned into her unit.

The suspects forced the victim to drive to another apartment complex, where she was ordered into the trunk and then shot to death.

Police believe Montalvo and Romero turned the gun on the third suspect and shot him several times. He’s expected to survive.

The teens told police the motive was robbery.