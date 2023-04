HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two emergency landings, both believed to be United Airlines planes, happened within hours of one another on Tuesday night.

The Houston Fire Department was called to Bush Intercontinental Airport for both emergencies.

One of the planes was heading to Santiago, Chile. The Boeing 767 was carrying about 140 people on board.

Both planes are believed to have struck birds upon takeoff.

Both planes returned and landed safely but had to be scary moments for those on board.