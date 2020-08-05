TxDOT launches augmented reality game to bring awareness to distracted driving

HOUSTON- Even though here in Texas we have had stay home orders and less traffic over the past few months, Texas has continued to see about the same number of deaths on our roadways.

TxDOT has launched their “Heads Up, Texas” campaign to try to bring awareness to distracted driving, which causes about one in five crashes on Texas roadways.

One way TxDOT is bringing awareness to this problem is a new augmented reality game called “Dart Those Distractions”. The idea of the game is to throw darts to pop balloons that symbolize common distractions like eating, putting on makeup and setting up music and navigation.

Here’s a look at some statistics when it comes to distracted driving here in Houston. These numbers are from TxDOT crash data and analysis.

There were 5,682 traffic crashes in the city of Houston in 2019 that involved distracted driving. Those crashes resulted in 7 deaths and 122 serious injuries.

There were 17,706 traffic crashes in the Houston TxDOT district in 2019 that involved distracted driving. Those crashes resulted in 43 deaths and 380 serious injuries.

To check out the new AR game, click here. You will be able to play on a smartphone or tablet.