HOUSTON (KIAH) — The kids can be left at home, or at least with a babysitter, if you plan to visit Typhoon Texas in Katy this Friday, as the waterpark will host a Grown-Up Getaway for adults only on Friday night.

The waterpark will only be open to those 21 years and up this Friday, July 21 from 7 to 10 p.m., which includes access to the park along with games and a comedy show.

Tickets are $29.99 per person and can be purchased online at www.TyphoonTexas.com or at the Typhoon Texas ticket window. Each purchased ticket includes a choice of three-piece chicken finger or burger basket. Government-issued ID is required at entry.

Adults will enjoy the waterpark’s high-speed tube and raft slides, free-fall body slides, Texas-sized wave pool and winding lazy river, all without the kids!

While at Grown-Up Getaway, guests also can participate in the waterpark’s version of the Newlywed Game when couples can compete to see who knows more about their significant others. An evening comedy show starts at 8 p.m.

Like all Typhoon Texas events, Grown-Up Getaway is free for season pass holders 21+. Season pass holders can add a meal band for $10 at the ticket window.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.