Typhoon Texas now hiring in Katy

Typhoon Texas in Katy is now hiring for 1,000 seasonal jobs.

DOES YOUR YOUNGSTER NEED A SUMMER GIG? – We found a a few leads on options to get them started.

KATY, TX – Typhoon Texas is looking to fill 1,000 seasonal jobs as the west Houston water park eyes a summer opening when authorized by Governor Greg Abbott.

Part-time, seasonal positions are available in Water Safety, Janitorial, Food & Beverage, Front Gate, Maintenance and other areas.

Applications are available at www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications should be submitted online for review by the park’s management team. Applicants will be contacted for digital interviews.

Typhoon Texas seasonal hires receive free admission on days off and complimentary Friends & Family passes. Team members are recognized with Rising Star awards and are eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career and life-skills training. The waterpark also awards college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

Attention!! The Hire Houston Youth application is NOW reopened, if you did not get a chance to submit your application please go to https://t.co/iFSzESnjNO to apply. Opportunities are pending COVID-19 spread and social distancing requirements. #HHY #Houston #Internships #jobs pic.twitter.com/lpzVzcOmkR — Hire Houston Youth (@HireHOUYouth) May 18, 2020

As for attention to cleanliness and adherence to social distancing, the family waterpark has added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, dressing rooms, event spaces and at its food and beverage outlets. Decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions and the waterpark will operate within capacity guidelines established by Governor Abbott.

Additionally, restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves.

In 2017, Typhoon Texas was awarded Best Employee Reward & Recognition Program among global attractions under one million in annual attendance by the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking is available.