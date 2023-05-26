HOUSTON (KIAH) – Typhoon Texas, the Houston-area water park, announced an excited initiative to celebrate academic success among students as a gesture of recognition and appreciation for their hard work.

Typhoon Texas will be offering free admission to any student who achieved three A’s or more on their 2022-2023 school year report card. This exclusive opportunity is available from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, providing students with an unforgettable experience as they kick off their summer break.

As part of the requirements, students will need to present their 2022-2023 school year report card, showing a minimum of three A’s or more, at the park’s entrance along with a matching ID.

“We understand the importance of education and wants to inspire and motivate students to strive for excellence. By offering free admission to high-achieving students, the park aims to reward their dedication and provide them with a fun-filled day as a well-deserved break from their studies” said Jesse Benavidez, general manager of Typhoon Texas.

Typhoon Texas Houston is renowned for its world-class water attractions, including thrilling slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and much more. The park’s commitment to providing a safe, family-friendly environment ensures that visitors of all ages can enjoy a day of fun and adventure.

For more information about Typhoon Texas Houston, please visit ww.typhoontexas.com/houston