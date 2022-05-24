HOUSTON (CW39) Typhoon Texas will celebrate the first splash of the 2022 waterpark season with a whole weekend of fun starting Saturday, May 28.

The fun continues on Monday, “Welcome Back Beach Bash” signature event on Monday, May 30, featuring live music, strolling in-park entertainment, family-friendly activities, and the thrills of family raft rides, twisting tube slides, free-fall body slides, and other attractions.

After a busy offseason, we’re ready to once again welcome families with a summer of good, clean fun. John Pham, director of marketing at Typhoon Texas

Season passes, any-day tickets, and choose-your-day tickets are available at typhoontexas.com.