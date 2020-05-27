Typhoon Texas prepares for reopening day

KATY, Texas- Water parks, mall food courts and drivers ed programs are among the the latest businesses to get the green light to reopen from Governor Abbott. He issued a proclamation Tuesday as part of Phase II of the state’s reopening plan.

Water parks will be able to open on Friday, May 29. Typhoon Texas in Katy has announced they plan to open that day.

Part of the Governor’s proclamation says that water parks will have to limit their occupancy to 25% of normal operating limits. Typhoon Texas says that means approximately 2,500 people will be able to be in their park at one time.

To make sure that is enforced, guests will have to go online and make a reservation in advance. You will not be able to buy tickets by walking up to the front entry.

Once you get inside the park, all of the chairs will be at least six feet apart. They also have online food ordering and virtual cue lines for the slides so you don’t have to physically stand in line.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard, all of our staff, changing our policies, updating our operating manuals and really just staging the park where we can enforce social distancing,” said Evan Barnett, General Manager and President of Typhoon Texas.

In addition, the company says restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and they have added several hand sanitization stations throughout the park. Reservations for Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31 are already underway.

Governor Abbott also announced drivers ed programs and mall food courts can open back up immediately. Malls are encouraged to have someone working to make sure groups of people are at least six feet apart and that the tables are cleaned between each use.

To learn more about reopening guidelines, visit the governor’s Open Texas website.