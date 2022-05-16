HOUSTON(KIAH) U-Haul Company of Texas announced that CE King Valero signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Houston community. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they directly support an independent small business in their community.

CE King Valero at 11907 E. Sam Houston Parkway N. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and support on rental items.

The Uhaul dealer program allows small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment and an amount of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors to profit.

During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada generate supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.

Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.